Personal Info Disclosed In VA Medical Center Error

Yazmin RodriguezBy Apr 10, 2019, 09:29 am

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Veterans Health Administration says some personal information involving more than 4,800 veterans who received health care at a West Virginia medical center was mistakenly sent to other patients.

News outlets report the agency said in a news release Monday that no Social Security numbers were disclosed in the mix-up involving the Martinsburg VA Medical Center.

The statement says lab and imaging results and appointment scheduling letters were sent to the wrong people on Feb. 13. The error was discovered three days later.

The agency says a third-party vendor generated the bogus letters through an application that converts health information into a printable format for mailing.

Yazmin Rodriguez

