Person of Interest Sought in Fayette County Theft

By Jun 25, 2019, 22:47 pm

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WOAY) -Deputies in Fayette County are investigating a theft complaint that occurred in Meadow Bridge.

Investigators are asking for assistance in identifying the person of interest shown in the photographs.

Authorities believe the unidentified woman may be driving a red older model Ford truck, according to a media release by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Those with any information can contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at (304)-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

 

 

