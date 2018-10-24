Peppermint Bark Oreos Are Here to Bring Christmas Cheer!

(AP)- Oreo loves to keep us on our toes.

Though it’s still early for holiday treats to start popping up in retail stores, the cookie company is getting a head start on the excitement with a new festive creation: Peppermint Bark Oreos.

So far the cookies have been spotted for purchase online at Amazon, Target and Walmart, and the Instagram account @thejunkfoodaisle saw them in stores at WinCo Foods. They rated the treats a 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Peppermint-flavored Oreos debuted around 2013, but the new peppermint bark Oreos have a distinct difference in the center creme.

The peppermint creme is combined with “crunchy sugar crystals,” giving the crunchy sensation that all peppermint bark-lovers look forward to when the holidays roll around.