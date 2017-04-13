    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch International Pentagon: US dropped largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan
    InternationalNational NewsTop Stories

    Pentagon: US dropped largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan

    Scott PickeyBy Apr 13, 2017, 15:07 pm

    409
    0
    Advertisement

    WASHINGTON (AP) – The Pentagon says U.S. forces in Afghanistan dropped the military’s largest non-nuclear bomb on an Islamic State target in Afghanistan.

    Adam Stump is a Pentagon spokesman. Stump says it was the first-ever combat use of the bomb, known as the GBU-43, which he said contains 11 tons of explosives. The Air Force calls it the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb. Based on the acronym, it has been nicknamed the “Mother Of All Bombs.”

    Stump says the bomb was dropped on a cave complex believed to be used by IS fighters in the Achin district of Nangarhar province, very close to the border with Pakistan.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostHealth professions event scheduled at New River CTC campus in Beaver
    Scott Pickey

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives