Pennsylvania woman arrested in Fayette County on drug charges

HICO, WV (WOAY) – A Pennsylvania woman lands in a West Virgina jail on drug allegations out of Fayette County.

Early this morning Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Hico area. A search of the vehicle uncovered a large quantity of packaged methamphetamines in possession of a passenger.
Also found were digital scales often used in the drug trade.

Tiffany Keel, 37 of Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics. She will now await preliminary proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

