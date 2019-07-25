CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Pennsylvania Residents Arrested at Traffic Stop
By Kassie SimmonsJul 25, 2019, 10:02 am
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Three people from Pennsylvania are in jail after Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies found multiple drugs in their vehicle while conducting a traffic stop.
Deputies say they initiated the stop on route 19 near Fayetteville for a defective equipment violation. When the occupants presented deputies with inconsistent information, the deputies conducted a K-9 scan and a search.
Deputies allegedly found medical grade marijuana, scales and nearly two ounces of MDMA substances such as molly and ecstacy. Deputies determined that the occupants were driving back to Pennsylvania from the Tampa, Florida area.
All three were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and two counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics.
Ernest Thornton, Sandra Guthrie and Jody Hammer were arraigned by the Fayette County Magistrate’s office where their bonds were set at $60,000 each.
If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 574-3590.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.