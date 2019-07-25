Pennsylvania Residents Arrested at Traffic Stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Three people from Pennsylvania are in jail after Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies found multiple drugs in their vehicle while conducting a traffic stop.

Deputies say they initiated the stop on route 19 near Fayetteville for a defective equipment violation. When the occupants presented deputies with inconsistent information, the deputies conducted a K-9 scan and a search.

Deputies allegedly found medical grade marijuana, scales and nearly two ounces of MDMA substances such as molly and ecstacy. Deputies determined that the occupants were driving back to Pennsylvania from the Tampa, Florida area.

All three were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and two counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics.

Ernest Thornton, Sandra Guthrie and Jody Hammer were arraigned by the Fayette County Magistrate’s office where their bonds were set at $60,000 each.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 574-3590.