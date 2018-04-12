Pennsylvania Man Commits Suicide After Sending Inappropriate Letters to Women in Mercer Co.

MERCER COUNTY— Deputies in Mercer County are warning residents about inappropriate pictures being sent through the mail.

Chief Deputy Joe Parks tells WOAY Joseph Polin has been trolling the internet to find pictures that are sometimes years old and then sending them to the women who posted them.

Several women in Mercer County have been receiving these letters.

Polin took his own life after a stand off with police in Pennsylvania on Monday.

ABC affiliate WNEP in Pennsylvania reports that the stand off started after Polin posted on social media that he wanted to sexually assault young girls he had seen online that were not even teenagers. Police checked on him and he fired a shot at them which led to the stand off and eventual suicide.

