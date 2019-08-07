Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Pennsylvania man charged with selling guns stolen from feds in West Virginia
CrimeWatch NewsNewsWatchState NewsTop Stories

Pennsylvania man charged with selling guns stolen from feds in West Virginia

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 07, 2019, 11:06 am

53
0

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with selling machine guns and other firearms and ammunition stolen from a federal storage facility in West Virginia.

Richard Adam Schreiber, 38, of Everett, was indicted Tuesday after federal agents seized about 100 guns, more than 1,300 gun components and nearly 124,000 rounds of ammunition.

Prosecutors said Schreiber plotted with a security guard who pilfered the weapons and ammunition from a gun-disposal facility in Martinsburg, West Virginia, operated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The guard, Christopher Lee Yates, told authorities he’d get to work early and make off with guns, gun parts and ammo that had been seized during criminal investigations or were retired by federal agencies.

Prosecutors said Schreiber bought some of the stolen weapons from Yates and then sold them over the internet. According to court documents in Yates’ case, Scheiber admitted that Yates sold him at least 15 rifles, at least 80 handguns — most of which were retired ATF duty weapons — and four fully automatic machine guns. Prosecutors said at least three of the stolen machine guns were recovered from the people to whom Schreiber had sold them.

The scheme began unraveling in February 2019 after Philadelphia police recovered a gun with a slide whose serial number indicated it had already been destroyed at the ATF’s Martinsburg facility.

Schreiber faces an Aug. 27 arraignment on eight federal charges. A message was left with his lawyer seeking comment Tuesday.

Yates, who worked for a federal contractor at the site, has pleaded guilty in the case and is due to be sentenced in late August. Yates’ plea agreement calls for a prison sentence of 10 years and a $250,000 fine.

Previous PostFour Students Named Honorary Commissioners of Agriculture for the Day
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X