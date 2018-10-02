CrimeWatchFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Pennsylvania Man Arrested in Fayette County on Drug Charges
By Daniella HankeyOct 02, 2018, 10:52 am
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Pennsylvania man was arrested this morning on drug charges in Fayette County.
At about 1:00 am this morning, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Route 19 in the Hico area for traveling nearly 20 mph over the speed limit.
The driver submitted a small amount of marijuana to the deputy upon initial investigation. After K-9 “Arras” conducted a vehicle scan, the deputy was able to locate another quantity of marijuana concealed in an oil treatment container.
The search also yielded 78 individual wax paper stamps marked “spider” containing a substance believed to be heroin. An amount of cash and 4 CBD cartridges was located as well.
The driver, Jacob E. Druga (24 of Oakdale, Pennsylvania) was charged with 2 counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.
