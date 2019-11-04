Pennsylvania man arrested for solicitation of a minor

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – A Pennsylvania man was arrested after attempting to meet with a 14-year-old girl for sexual favors.

Authorities say Eric Shifflette, 51, contacted a person he believed to be 14 years old through the Skout social media app and text messages between Oct. 27 and Nov. 1. During the communication, he sent sexually explicit photos of himself and an unknown female and discussed engaging in sexual activities with the child.

On Friday, he traveled to First Baptist Church in Fairlea to meet the 14-year-old. Authorities say he was arrested at the scene and admitted to knowing the girl was a minor and had traveled to have oral sex with her.

Shifflette is at Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.