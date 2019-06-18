Peer Recovery Specialists Helping Others On Road to Recovery

PINEVILLE, W.Va (WOAY) – Recovery Point, a nonprofit offering addiction recovery services across the state, just opened an office in Wyoming County. Newswatch Reporter Anna Saunders caught up with the two peer recovery specialists who are changing their lives by changing others.

Tara Moore and Amanda Belcher have both been in recovery from drug addiction for over one year. Now, they are using their experience to help others like them get the help they need. They work as peer recovery specialists at Wyoming County Peer Recovery Connections in Pineville.

“Well, peer recovery is obviously somebody who’s been there and done that,” Moore said. “They can relate to somebody that’s in active addiction or somebody that’s an active alcoholic. We can work better with them because we can relate to them. We can be on the same level.”

The two women are working with parole officers and drug courts in the county to be a resource for those experiencing addiction. They will talk to them and then advise them on their next steps.

“You don’t know how good it is just to sit down and talk to somebody about something, like she said, even for just five minutes,” Belcher said.

Moore has been sober for eighteen months and Belcher has been for two years. Moore is a Recovery Point graduate herself and wants to see the stigma surrounding addicts change as she continues on her road to recovery helping others along the way.

“The stigma down here in Wyoming County is awful. People don’t think we can change. Me maintaining my sobriety, it’s kind of spiteful in a way,” Moore said. “I want to show everybody, including the people at the DHHR that’s told me, ‘You’re never going to do nothing. You’re never going to be this,’ that I’m here and this is what I’m doing and going to keep doing no matter what.”

The two women have also organized AA meetings that take place each Friday next to Cook Memorial Baptist Church in Pineville.

