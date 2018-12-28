BREAKING NEWS
Pedialyte, long a favorite hangover cure, targets adults with new ‘Sparkling Rush’ drink

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 28, 2018, 07:55 am

WASHINGTON (WJLA) – Pedialyte, the electrolyte drink traditionally marketed with kids in mind, is said to help prevent dehydration and replace nutrients “lost through vomiting and diarrhea.”

Now, after years of the original Pedialyte drink being hailed as a hangover cure by adults, a new release by the company is specifically targeting grownups.

Pedialyte’s parent company, Abbott, “developed this rehydration solution just in time for the holidays, so you get the refreshing fizz you crave in a convenient packet, to easily upgrade your water on the go,” a press release states.

It calls the drink a “medical-grade hydration solution that replenishes the body with twice the electrolytes and half the sugar of leading sports drinks.”

Pedialyte Sparkling Rush cherry and grape flavors are now available at Target and Meijer grocery stores nationwide.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker

