PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – One person has been transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Wyoming County.

Dispatchers tell WOAY that shortly before 1 pm, Monday, a pedestrian was struck on Main Ave., in front of the courthouse.

Pineville Police, Pineville Fire, and STAT EMS responded to the scene.

The conditions of the victim are unknown at this time.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.