FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Pedestrian struck in Raleigh County
By Daniella HankeyOct 10, 2018, 09:34 am
5
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A pedestrian was struck by a car early Wednesday morning by Appalachian Bible College in
Dispatch telling Newswatch that the call came in at 9:28 a.m. of a pedestrian being hit on Robert C. Byrd Drive by Bay Manor Apartments and Appalachian Bible College.
Crews are currently on the scene treating the victim, but no word has been released on the condition of the person that was struck.
Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department, Jan-care ambulance and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene.
Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor.
Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career.
During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members.
As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.
-