Pedestrian Struck And Killed In Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Nicholas County.

According to Nicholas County Deputies, on June 26, 2019, a person was driving a 2014 Ford Focus when Robert Galford, 62, was walking in the middle of the roadway when the driver of the vehicle was unable to see him and struck him. The incident occurred in the Middletown area, near Richwood. Robert Galford was pronounced deceased on scene.

There were no other injuries reported at the time of the crash.

The incident is still under investigation by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.