Pedestrian Struck, Airlifted to Hospital

CALDWELL, W.Va. (WOAY) – State Police responded to a call about a woman being hit by a vehicle around 7:00 pm on Saturday.

The scene has been cleared and the woman was airlifted to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is not known at this time.

State troopers from the Lewisburg detachment responded to the scene along with the Lewisburg Fire Department and Fairlea EMS.

Few details are available at this time. Follow WOAY on social media for further updates.