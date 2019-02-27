Peak flu season almost over, school children still affected

OAK HILL (WOAY)-

We’re nearing the end of peak flu season, but we’re not out of the woods yet.

West Virginia has had a mild flu season compared to the rest of the country, but now it’s creeping into schools this week, quicker than we’d like.

“We have four people absent in one Kindergarten class today,” Rosedale Elementary’s Michelle Larocco said.

At Rosedale, this week has been rough for students and teachers. Thermometers are ready to go in every classroom if someone is feeling sick.

