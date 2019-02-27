Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Peak flu season almost over, school children still affected
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Peak flu season almost over, school children still affected

Terell BaileyBy Feb 27, 2019, 16:30 pm

33
0

OAK HILL (WOAY)-

We’re nearing the end of peak flu season, but we’re not out of the woods yet.

West Virginia has had a mild flu season compared to the rest of the country, but now it’s creeping into schools this week, quicker than we’d like.

“We have four people absent in one Kindergarten class today,” Rosedale Elementary’s Michelle Larocco said.

At Rosedale, this week has been rough for students and teachers. Thermometers are ready to go in every classroom if someone is feeling sick.

Watch Dylan Fearon’s full report on the flu entering schools.

Previous PostUPDATE: Reward Increased To 25,000 Dollars On Arrest Of A Man Who Shot A Bluefield Police Officer
Terell Bailey

Bio Coming Soon

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X