The West Virginia Attorney General’s office is warning you about a “pay-for-prayer” scam.

The Register Herald reports that these scammers are using calls, websites, and emails to exploit people into paying money in exchange for prayer.

The Attorney General encourages anyone receiving a call such as this, to simply hang up.

You can also contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800- 368-8808.

