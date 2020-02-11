Pax, West Virginia experience severe flooding in certain areas of the town

PAX, WV (WOAY) – As rain continues to fall across Southern West Virginia more areas are experiencing high water and flooding.

Pax, West Virginia saw severe flooding in certain areas of the town this morning. High water covered roads, bridges, and creeks. If the rain continues into tomorrow residents in the area may have to evacuate. Residents Christian and Danon Harper say they have never seen the water that high by their house before.

“I don’t know if this is normal. Is it suppose to get this high, is it a blockage down the stream, is it going to get higher. I mean I figure right here we’re probably in the hundred-year flood zone, but is this the hundred-year flood,” said resident Danon Harper.

Christian Harper says she has yet been warned about evacuating.