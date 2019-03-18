NewsWatch
Pax Residents Waiting for Sewer Update, Expansion
By Kassie SimmonsMar 18, 2019, 17:52 pm
13
PAX, W.Va. (WOAY) – Officials in Pax received grants to upgrade a dated sewer systems in the early 2000s, but residents have yet to see changes.
“It would really help me out a whole lot, having the sewer put in, because the system here is really old,” said Mount Hope resident James Maynor. “When you’re on a fixed income, you don’t have the money to fix this kind of stuff, so you need some kind of public water and sewer system put in.”
Maynor may not live in Pax, but a sewage expansion would save him thousands. In many areas, residents would have to pay for their own sewer updates– a bill that fixed incomes can’t cover.
The town has been working on updating the system since the early 2000s. Officials say they have the money, but residents are still waiting.
Mayoral candidate Shirley Roberts said part of the hold-up is due to residents not signing easements. It is unclear if residents are intentionally not signing or if they simply don’t realize they need to.
Pax is having a meeting Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Willis Branch Community Church to talk about what needs to happen next.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.