Pax Residents Waiting for Sewer Update, Expansion

PAX, W.Va. (WOAY) – Officials in Pax received grants to upgrade a dated sewer systems in the early 2000s, but residents have yet to see changes.

“It would really help me out a whole lot, having the sewer put in, because the system here is really old,” said Mount Hope resident James Maynor. “When you’re on a fixed income, you don’t have the money to fix this kind of stuff, so you need some kind of public water and sewer system put in.”

Maynor may not live in Pax, but a sewage expansion would save him thousands. In many areas, residents would have to pay for their own sewer updates– a bill that fixed incomes can’t cover.

The town has been working on updating the system since the early 2000s. Officials say they have the money, but residents are still waiting.

Mayoral candidate Shirley Roberts said part of the hold-up is due to residents not signing easements. It is unclear if residents are intentionally not signing or if they simply don’t realize they need to.

Pax is having a meeting Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Willis Branch Community Church to talk about what needs to happen next.