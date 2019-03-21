Pax Mayor Responds to Concerns About Sewer Expansion Project

PAX, W.Va. (WOAY) – The mayor of Pax is responding to a number of concerns from residents about the progress of an ongoing sewer expansion project.

William Hughes said that he and his staff have been working on the expansion since 2016. Previous mayors have tried making the desperately needed expansion, but were met with opposition.

Pax received it’s first grant in 2016 to get the project moving. They hope to see the rest of the money soon enough to start construction in the coming fall.

“[The first grant] was only for $200,000 ,” said Hughes. “That was to get the project started–to get some of the preliminary engineering work, the feasibility study, to get all of these things that are needed in place.”

Hughes said that some grant money is considered “soft costs,” meaning the money doesn’t need to directly cover the construction, but will somehow be related. Some of the first grant was used to hire a easement negotiator. As of Wednesday, there are still several residents who need to sign easements before the project can move forward.

Residents with questions about the project or their easement should contact the Pax Town Hall directly.