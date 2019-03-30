Paving Set To Begin on East Beckley Bypass

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Beginning on Monday, April 1st, crews will begin paving on the East Beckley Bypass.

According to The West Virginia Division of Highways, the work will start on Robert C. Byrd Drive towards the end, then finish on Stanaford Road. Until each pass is finished, drivers should expect lane closures daily.

Construction will be from 6:30 A.M.-7:00 P.M., DOH adds that the work is estimated to be completed in two weeks.

Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic at each intersection

Drivers are asked to slow down when going through work zones.