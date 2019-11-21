Paul Price Resigns as Concord Head Coach

WOAY – After four seasons, Paul Price has resigned as Concord football head coach.
Price first came to Concord in 2009 as a linebackers coach, then became defensive coordinator in 2011. Under his leadership, the Mountain Lions finished near the top of the Mountain East Conference in several defensive categories. In 2014, when Concord reached the Division II national semifinals, CU’s defense led the MEC in turnovers and was second in sacks.
Price was named head coach in January 2016 after Garin Justice accepted an assistant coaching position at Florida Atlantic. The Mountain Lions won his debut against West Liberty but finished 2-9 that year; they were 7-37 over the last four years.
In a statement posted Wednesday, Concord Director of Athletics Kevin Garrett said, “I’d like to thank Paul for his service to the football program, the University and the Athens community…..I wish him nothing but the very best in his future endeavors”
Price posted on Twitter that “it has been a great decade, everyone I have been associated with was a joy to work with.”
A search for Concord’s next football coach is currently underway.