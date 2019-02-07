Paul Price Reacts to 2019 Recruiting Class

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – The Concord University Mountain Lions officially welcomed 18 players to their 2019 recruiting class. Pail Price expects more local to sign in the upcoming days as well. There were multiple local athletes who inked their names to the dotted line including Meadow Bridge’s Lukas Stephens and Bluefield’s Mason Walker.
Here is the list that was provided to media of those who signed.
QB: Seth Hillman – Wake Forest, Lucas Stevens – Meadow Bridge
RB: Christian Gilbert – Alta Vista, Mason Walker – Bluefield
OL: Dravyton Bohnstadt – J.L. Mann, Troy Williams – Brookville, Myles Ham – Blue Ridge
TE: Connor Wallace – Honaker
DE: Dajun Cardwell – Salem, Justin Hawkins – Sherman
LB: Vonte Pannell – Heritage
FS: Nate Brookins – West Side(GA)
Mid Year Transfers:
DL: Deanothy Muse – Richmond Uni, Noah Overstreet – Lord Botetourt
FS: Billy Honaker – Greenbrier East
LB: Ty Maust – Liberty Uni.
TE: Matt Mullins – Narrows
OL: David Hensly – Virginia State