Paul E. Davis announces election bid for WV 3rd Congressional District, challenging Carol Miller

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – Democrat Paul E. Davis the General Manager and CEO of the Tri-State Transit Authority (TTA), announces his run for West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional Seat.

West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District includes all of the WOAY viewing area.

Located in Huntington, the TTA employs 74 people and provides bus service to Huntington, Barboursville, and Milton in Cabell County; and Westmorland in Wayne County. Paul graduated from Marshall University with an undergraduate degree in political science and a Master’s in business administration. He is an effective spokesperson for smaller transit systems and a state and federal leader in the transit industry. While working at the TTA, Paul brought nearly 100 million dollars to Cabell County and the City of Huntington. Paul helped to bring funding for the Pullman Square development in Huntington.

Paul’s service in his community and state include:

• Past President of the West Virginia Public Transit Association

• Named Transit Employee of the Year by the West Virginia Division of Public Transit in 1997 and named West Virginia Transit Manager of the Year in 2012

• Past president of the Huntington Kiwanis and the Rotary Club in Huntington

• Past President of Hite-Saunders Little League

• Membership in Masonic organizations including a member of Beni Kedem Shriners in Charleston, WV

• He is a past Master of his Masonic lodge in Louisa, KY.

• He is a member of the Board of the Scottish Rite Foundation Speech and Hearing Clinic at Marshall University and served as the past Chair.

• He is a member of municipal and county economic development and business associations.

• In addition, he serves as a member of the Huntington Live committee of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and is the Chairperson of the Downtown Partners.

