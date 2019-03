RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – Patriotic Mural set to be unveiled later this year in Greenbrier County, due to illness.

The original plan was set to unveil the mural painting Memorial Day Weekend for the annual “Run For The Wall” in Rainelle, as thousands of veteran motorcyclist would gather and meet in this small town before heading toward Nations Capitol in Washington D.C. Now the Patriotic Mural will be later this year, as Artist Tom Acosta suddenly became ill, after suffering from a heart attack. The Mural will be along VFW building with a design of soldiers, school children, and an eagle to remember the community and importance of our veterans in our Country.

Mayor Andy Pendleton says, “Appreciation of past, present, and the future of our military of today, yesterday, and tomorrow…they have done so much for us with the sacrifice of freedom to what we have today. They have shown us what they have gone through.”

Town of Rainelle is still accepting donations for this project.