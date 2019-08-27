Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News High School Patriot Bowl to Honor Military Before Kickoff
High SchoolLocal NewsNewsNewsWatchSports NewsTop Stories

Patriot Bowl to Honor Military Before Kickoff

Anna SaundersBy Aug 27, 2019, 17:17 pm

22
0

HICO, W.Va (WOAY) – Friday night football is back which means Midland Trail and Independence will face off in the Patriot Bowl on Friday.

This year, before the game, the teams plan to honor veterans and active military for the first time. This will include a procession of all military in attendance to the field where they will be honored with presentations and music. Midland Trail Head Coach Frank Isaacs said he wanted this year’s bowl to have more meaning.

“This area of Southern West Virginia is built on hardworking people that have sacrificed for their country, and we just thought it would be a great opportunity to let the Patriots of Midland Trail and Independence honor the true patriots of the United States,” Issacs said. 

The ceremonies will kick off at around 7 p.m. Opening kickoff will be at 7:30 at Midland Trail High School. 

Previous PostBeckley-Stratton Students Set Out for Week-Long Science Adventure Camp
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X