Patriot Bowl to Honor Military Before Kickoff

HICO, W.Va (WOAY) – Friday night football is back which means Midland Trail and Independence will face off in the Patriot Bowl on Friday.

This year, before the game, the teams plan to honor veterans and active military for the first time. This will include a procession of all military in attendance to the field where they will be honored with presentations and music. Midland Trail Head Coach Frank Isaacs said he wanted this year’s bowl to have more meaning.

“This area of Southern West Virginia is built on hardworking people that have sacrificed for their country, and we just thought it would be a great opportunity to let the Patriots of Midland Trail and Independence honor the true patriots of the United States,” Issacs said.

The ceremonies will kick off at around 7 p.m. Opening kickoff will be at 7:30 at Midland Trail High School.