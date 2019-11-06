Pastors want probe into arrest of disabled woman

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – About 30 clergy members have asked a West Virginia city to order an independent investigation into the arrest of a woman with special needs.

The pastors demanded the probe Tuesday at a public meeting on police policy. Cellphone video shows Freda Gilmore, 27, laying on the ground and being repeatedly punched in the head by Charleston police Officer Joshua Mena during her arrest last month. Gilmore’s family says she has special needs.

Chief Opie Smith said the use of force complied with department policy. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says she supports Smith’s decision to keep Mena and a second officer on the job, but the policy needs to be updated. She will respond to the probe request within 10 days.