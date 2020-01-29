Pastor shares his story for National School Choice Week

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Every January millions of Americans participate in events and activities during National School Choice Week. Pastor Rudell Bloomfield from the Mountain View Christian School says one of the greatest gifts to give your children is a good start in education.

“A lot of our students that come from here do well. We have attorneys, doctors, and dentists. Professional people, we have a lot of educators. In fact, we have a lot of educators’ children that come to school here too,” said Bloomfield.

This week is a time for parents to discover the education options available for their children. This means all options, traditional public schools, public magnet schools, private schools, and homeschooling.

“The environment, they feel safe, the parents know they’re safe and its a peaceful place,” said Bloomfield.

Pastor Rudell Bloomfield and his wife opened the school in 1981. Now the private school has over 130 students enrolled. For more information on the different types of schooling visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.