Parts Of Rt. 63 In Greenbrier County Temporarily Closed
By Tyler BarkerFeb 28, 2019, 12:27 pm
17
RONCEVERTE, WV (WOAY) – Due to road issues and safety concerns the DOH has temporarily closed one late of Rt. 63 in Greenbrier County.
Please be advised that on Rt63 in Ronceverte next to Masters Mech & Tech the traffic pattern has changed. Due to road issues and safety concerns, DOH has temporarily closed one lane of Rt63.
Both lanes of traffic are required to stop and yield in each direction of traffic.
