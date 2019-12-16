Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Parts of Kentucky, West Virginia under dayslong flood watch
NewsWatchState NewsTop Stories

Parts of Kentucky, West Virginia under dayslong flood watch

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 16, 2019, 08:40 am

51
0

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Portions of Kentucky and West Virginia are under flood watches as a strong storm system moves into the region.

The National Weather Service posted the flood watch for much of Kentucky and southern West Virginia on Monday and Tuesday.

The weather service said the storm has the potential to dump up to 3 inches (8 centimeters) of rain in some areas.

The system also could bring mixed accumulations of snow, sleet and freezing rain to other parts of West Virginia.

Winter storm warnings have been posted in Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and for a small portion of northern West Virginia and western Maryland.

Previous PostAttorney General Morrisey warns consumers to use caution with holiday credit card offers
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X