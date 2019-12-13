Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Parts of I-79 in Flatwoods is shut down due to icy rods causing multiple accidents

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 13, 2019, 09:08 am

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Icy roads led to multiple wrecks across Interstate 79 in Braxton County, closing down the interstate.

According to officials, I-79 is shut down in the Flatwoods area.  Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

 

 

