Parts of I-79 in Flatwoods is shut down due to icy rods causing multiple accidents

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Icy roads led to multiple wrecks across Interstate 79 in Braxton County, closing down the interstate.
According to officials, I-79 is shut down in the Flatwoods area. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
By Tyler BarkerDec 13, 2019, 09:08 am60
