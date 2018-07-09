Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Parts of Coalfields Expressway is set to begin construction
By Daniella HankeyJul 09, 2018, 10:59 am
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- The Coalfields Expressway that extend from Raleigh all the way down to Wyoming and McDowell counties is set to resume the highway project.
One of the projects that they are hoping to begin on shortly is adding lights and signing from Slab Fork to Mullens as it can be dangerous during the night time.
With the new Roads To Prosperity Bond, the money will allow the construction to continue.
The money will be funded by West Virginia Turnpike, but no beginning date has been released yet on when they construction will begin.
