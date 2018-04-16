Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
UPDATED: 10 Cars Derail Off A Train In Fayette County, Some Parts In The New River

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 16, 2018, 11:37 am

THURMOND, W.Va. (WOAY) – CSX says an empty coal train has hit a rock slide and derailed in Fayette County. No injuries were reported.

The company says in a news release the train heading to Hutchinson derailed about 9:30 a.m. Monday near Thurmond in the New River Gorge. CSX says 10 of the 97 empty rail cars and one of two locomotives derailed.

The statement says the derailed cars remained upright.

New River Gorge National River spokeswoman Julena Campbell says in a news release that the engine that derailed landed on its side near the New River. She said the train was traveling from Clifton Forge, Virginia, to pick up a coal shipment.

CSX crews are working with first responders to assess the derailment.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates.

