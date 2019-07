RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- An accident this morning has left part of Route 19 closed.

According to dispatch, the accident happened around 6:30 this morning. A single vehicle hit a telephone pole in front of Shady Spring Middle School. One injury has been reported, but at this time the extent is unknown. Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Ghent EMS and Fire Department, as well as Beaver Fire Department were all on scene.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating this accident.