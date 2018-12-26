Parks In Southern West Virginia Could Be Affected With Government Shut Down

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – With the government in a partial shutdown how does it affect our local state parks?

Officials tell us, National Parks will remain as accessible as possible while still following all applicable laws and procedures during the federal government shutdown.

Hiking trails, campgrounds, and river access points will remain open for use, but emergency services will be limited. Park officials say, there will be no visiting services during the shutdown. For many stopping by the New River Gorge Bridge, some tell us they’re considering canceling their vacation plans and going back home.

“We have planned this, all the hype for children and then right here toward the end and everything that is going to be available for them, we don’t want to go over to Washington DC and be something that we excite for them that is not available for us now,” said Jack Jones, Gainesville, FL Resident

The Federal Government shut down could potentially go on for several weeks.