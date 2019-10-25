Park announces winter hours of operation

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – New River Gorge National River Superintendent Lizzie Watts has announced that winter operating hours for park facilities will be in effect from November 1, 2019, through March 31, 2020.

“Winter is a fantastic time to experience the peace and solitude of the park,” said Superintendent Watts. “It can also be a challenging time of year to be outside, so be sure to check the current and forecasted conditions, and make sure you are well-prepared before venturing out.”

During the winter, the Canyon Rim Visitor Center in Lansing will be open daily from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. It will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s days. The Sandstone Visitor Center in Sandstone will be open three days a week, Friday through Sunday, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Thurmond Depot and Grandview Visitor Center will be closed through Memorial Day.

All other park facilities are open for the winter including the campgrounds, parking lots, boat launches, roads, and most trails. The park is normally open 24 hours a day, although certain access roads or areas may be temporarily closed due to hazardous conditions such as snow or ice. Long-term and most temporary closures are posted on the park’s webpage under “Alerts”, or at www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/conditions.htm, or through social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

A variety of free guided activities will be offered once again this winter, as part of the popular “Get Active in the Park” partnership with Active Southern West Virginia. A current calendar of events can be found at www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/programs.htm.