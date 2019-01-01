Parents Welcome New Year’s Baby Early In Logan County, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One baby boy was ready to break in the New Year a little early.

Meet Layne Garrett Thompson! Thompson was born at 1:52 at Logan Regional Medical Center six weeks early, and his heart rate is low. Thompson weighs 5 pounds and is 19 inches in length.

The family tells WOAY that if Layne’s heart rate doesn’t come up to a comfortable level, he will be transferred to another hospital.

Congratulations to Layne’s parents, Sidney and Hailey Thompson of Logan County.

WOAY would like to wish Layne and his family well wishes and hope that his heart rate comes up soon.