Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Parents Welcome New Year’s Baby Early In Logan County, West Virginia
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Parents Welcome New Year’s Baby Early In Logan County, West Virginia

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 01, 2019, 12:52 pm

30
0

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One baby boy was ready to break in the New Year a little early.

Meet Layne Garrett Thompson! Thompson was born at 1:52 at Logan Regional Medical Center six weeks early, and his heart rate is low.  Thompson weighs 5 pounds and is 19 inches in length.

The family tells WOAY that if Layne’s heart rate doesn’t come up to a comfortable level, he will be transferred to another hospital.

Congratulations to Layne’s parents, Sidney and Hailey Thompson of Logan County.

WOAY would like to wish Layne and his family well wishes and hope that his heart rate comes up soon.

Previous PostDeputies Searching For Thief In Greenbrier County
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X