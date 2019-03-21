Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Parents Charged With Concealment Of A Minor Child

Yazmin RodriguezBy Mar 21, 2019, 10:17 am

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Two parents are in custody after they failed to release their child to the states custody.

On Friday, March 15, 2019, an officer with West Virginia State Police was advised to contact a prosecutor in reference to a missing child. After making contact with the prosecutor, the officer was advised a four year old girl was in the custody of her biological parents, Travis Highlander and Jacklyn Manspile. The circuit court of Greenbrier county transferred custody of the child to the state of West Virginia due to Highlander’s failure to comply with an open child protective services case. Manspile’s parental rights were previously terminated as well.

Numerous unsuccessful attempts were made to contact Highlander and Manspile. Through an investigation, it was learned that they were in Yadkinville, North Carolina from March 15-18. Highlander also failed to produce the child for her court mandated visitation the two previous weekends.

Highlander and Manspile are charged with one count each of concealment or removal of minor child from custodian or from person entitled to visitation. They are both in Southern Regional Jail and each under a $5,000 bond.

Yazmin Rodriguez

