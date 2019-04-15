Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Parents Arrested After Police Find Children Living In Horrible Conditions

Yazmin RodriguezBy Apr 15, 2019, 10:03 am

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Two parents are facing criminal charges after officers found two children living in a home with smeared feces and cigarette butts.

On April 11,2019 officers were called to a home on Madison Street in Mount Hope after a neighbor saw a crying child on her lawn. Officers made contact with the parents, Kayla Mills and Rogelio Sandaval, and entered the home to check for anything hazardous.

The officers did a walk through at the residence and found cigarette butts and half smoked cigarette’s throughout the entire house. They also found dried feces smeared across walls and doors in one of the child’s rooms.

The children were taken from their parents’ custody and placed with CPS. Both Sandaval and Mills have been charged with child neglect. They are both in Southern Regional Jail under a $50,000 bond.

Yazmin Rodriguez

