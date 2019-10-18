Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Parachutists to gather in West Virginia for 40th Bridge Day
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Parachutists to gather in West Virginia for 40th Bridge Day

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 18, 2019, 11:56 am

35
0

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) – Thrillseekers from around the world are heading to southern West Virginia for an annual bridge-jumping event.

Saturday’s Bridge Day festival in Fayetteville is being held for the 40th year. It is the one day a year it’s legal to jump off the 876-foot-high New River Gorge Bridge.

Hundreds of BASE jumpers make the leap by parachute off the bridge. BASE stands for the places from which jumpers usually leap: buildings, antennae, spans and earth.

At least 70,000 people are expected to walk across the bridge. Rappellers also will make their way from a cat walk under the bridge to the river below. Also available to anyone for $161 will be a 700-foot-long high line slide that drops 300 vertical feet.

The 3,030-foot-long bridge opened to traffic in October 1977.

Previous PostFayette County Deputies are now wearing pink
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X