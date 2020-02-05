Panther men arrested on drug charges

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – McDowell County deputies and West Virginia State Police arrested two on drug charges yesterday.
Bradley Vernatter, 39, and Casey Vernatter, 28, of Panther, are charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances including meth, suboxone and marijuana.
Both were arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox and are now at Southwestern Regional Jail under a $65,000 bond.
