Pairings Set for WV Open First Round

WOAY – The 86th West Virginia Open begins Wednesday at Parkersburg Country Club, with the best golfers in the Mountain State to take part.

All golfers will play a first round Wednesday and second round Thursday, with the cut occurring before the final round Friday. David Bradshaw is the defending champion, having won three straight titles and ten overall.

Southern West Virginia will be well represented this week, featuring golfers who both qualified automatically by finishing in the top 40 of last year’s Open at Glade Springs, and those who played well in various qualifiers over the past few weeks.

Among the area golfers playing this week: Samuel Berry (Bluefield, tees off at 1:00 PM on #1 hole), Chris Daniels (Beckley, 12:30 PM, #1), Walker Dent (White Sulphur Springs, 8:30 AM, #1), Todd Duncan (Daniels, 9:20 AM, #1), Matt Felber (Mount Hope, 1:20 PM, #1), Drew Green (Beaver, 12:20 PM, #10), Jamie Hamilton (Lewisburg, 9:30 AM, #1), Jackson Hill (Beckley, 1:50 PM, #1), Tyler Hillyer (Princeton, 9:30 AM, #10), Jeff McGraw (Princeton, 9:20 AM, #10), Landon Perry (Shady Spring, 12:30 PM, #10), Carson Proffitt (Camp Creek, 12:40 PM, #10), Ben Ramsey (Bluefield, 8:00 AM, #10), John Ross (Bramwell, 9:10 AM, #1), Patrick Smith (Beckley, 12:40 PM, #1), David Woodrum (Bluefield, 1:30 PM, #10)