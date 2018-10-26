Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Painting Pumpkins Pink In Honor Of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

OAK HILL, WV – The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness month but its also the month of Halloween, one local hospital came up with a artistic way to spread awareness while acknowledging that Halloween is around the corner.

The Plateau Medical Center started a contest to raise awareness for breast cancer. There are 14 departments in the hospital and each department had to design and paint a pumpkin pink. They were very creative adding messages on their pumpkins as well. Whichever department has the best pumpkin will win a full paid lunch from the hospital administration. All the pink pumpkins will be displayed during trunk or treat on Saturday in front of the Lewis house on main street in oak hill. In hopes that when people walk by, the pumpkins will have made them more aware of breast cancer.

“Our department is imaging we just really wanted something to do with mammography  and it just says remember to smash your pumpkins every year. just to remind individuals to get a mammogram starting at the age of 40. I hope that seeing the pumpkins from plateau puts a thing in the community just to remind people that  to have  mammogram. so its just really important to get your annual screening done.” Said Wendy, Director of Imaging

The 14 pretty pink pumpkins spread an important message in a artistic manner. If your going to trunk or treat look and learn as you walk by.

 

