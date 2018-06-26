Over A Thousand People Without Power In Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Over a thousand people are without power after a tree came down on a power line.
Communities impacted are Beaver, Daniels, Glen Morgan, and Blue Jay.
Appalachian Power is saying power should be restored by 11:30 am.
By Tyler BarkerJun 26, 2018, 09:48 am41
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Over a thousand people are without power after a tree came down on a power line.
Communities impacted are Beaver, Daniels, Glen Morgan, and Blue Jay.
Appalachian Power is saying power should be restored by 11:30 am.
Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.