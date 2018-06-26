Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Over A Thousand People Without Power In Raleigh County

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 26, 2018, 09:48 am

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Over a thousand people are without power after a tree came down on a power line.

Communities impacted are Beaver, Daniels, Glen Morgan, and Blue Jay.

Appalachian Power is saying power should be restored by 11:30 am.

Tyler Barker

