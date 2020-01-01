Over 60 people plunge into the New River to kick off 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – What started out as just a few people gathering on New Year’s Day years ago has turned into a big Fayetteville tradition. The Fayetteville Visitors Center and Generation New River Gorge now help put on the Polar Plunge at Fayette Station.

“It’s when locals, friends, visitors, everyone gathers to kinda take a dip into the New River so it’s a fun, New Year’ s Day tradition,” Tabitha Stover, the executive director at the Fayetteville Visitors Center, said.

On this 30-degree day, 64 signed the waivers and took part, doubling their numbers from previous plunges. For people like Woody Harris,who just moved to the area from Arkansas, it was quite a way to ring in 2020 and feel welcomed in West Virginia.

“I was at a place the other night and someone said until I jumped in the river freezing cold, I could not be a local, so I’m here,” he laughed.

The event brought in people from near and far including one family from Point Pleasant who had three generations take the plunge. Tonia Worley, who was there with her son, Josh, and his daughter, Layla, said that events like this bring them closer together.

“We’ve been through a lot and we’ve persevered, and it’s something that I really, really enjoy doing with Josh because he’s my only child and we just, it’s something that we can do together. Really wonderful,” Worley said.

Afterward, participants could enjoy hot chocolate while they warmed back up.

Because of the expected turnout, this was the first year everyone had to sign a waiver.