CrimeWatchNewsWatchTop Stories
Over 60 Indictments Returned Out Of Greenbrier County
By Tyler BarkerFeb 07, 2019, 16:37 pm
11
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A grand jury has returned over 60 indictments; which include, child porn, breaking and entering, attempt to kill by poison, malicious wounding, strangulation, and more.
You can see the full indictment list below:
February 2019 Greenbrier County Grand Jury Indictments
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com