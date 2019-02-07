BREAKING NEWS
Over 60 Indictments Returned Out Of Greenbrier County

By Feb 07, 2019

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A grand jury has returned over 60 indictments; which include, child porn, breaking and entering, attempt to kill by poison, malicious wounding, strangulation, and more.

You can see the full indictment list below:

February 2019 Greenbrier County Grand Jury Indictments
