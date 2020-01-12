Over 3,00 AEP customers without power amidst storms

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Over 3,000 customers across southern West Virginia are without power.
According to Appalachian Power’s Outage Map, several customers lost power this evening. In Raleigh County, approximately 1,400 customers lost power around 8:30 p.m. In Bluefield, 1,500 customers have been without power since 1:00 p.m. due to equipment malfunction.
For more recent outages, restoration times have not been determined. Bluefield customers should see power return around 11:30 p.m.
WOAY-TV is a family owned television station located in Oak Hill, WV. WOAY covers nine counties in total: Fayette, Greenbrier, Raleigh, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, and McDowell Counties in West Virginia and Tazewell County Virginia.