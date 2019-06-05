Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Over 30 People Indicted By Grand Jury In Greenbrier County

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 05, 2019, 15:50 pm

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Greenbrier County grand jury has returned indictments against  31 people.

The charges range from sexual abuse, burglary, grand larceny, child abuse resulting in bodily injury, delivery of a controlled substance, wanton endangerment, malicious wounding, escape, and more.

You can see the full list of people and the charges below:

Grand Jury - June 2019
Tyler Barker

News Archives

