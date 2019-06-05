CrimeWatch NewsLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Over 30 People Indicted By Grand Jury In Greenbrier County
By Tyler BarkerJun 05, 2019, 15:50 pm
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Greenbrier County grand jury has returned indictments against 31 people.
The charges range from sexual abuse, burglary, grand larceny, child abuse resulting in bodily injury, delivery of a controlled substance, wanton endangerment, malicious wounding, escape, and more.
You can see the full list of people and the charges below:
