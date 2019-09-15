Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Over 2,000 fetal remains found at ex-abortion doctor's home
National News

Over 2,000 fetal remains found at ex-abortion doctor’s home

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 15, 2019, 12:24 pm

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — More than 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains have been found at the Illinois home of a former Indiana abortion clinic doctor who died last week, authorities said.

The Will County Sheriffs Office said in a news release late Friday that an attorney for Dr. Ulrich Klopfers family contacted the coroners office Thursday about possible fetal remains being found at the home in an unincorporated part of Will County in northeastern Illinois.

The sheriffs office said authorities found 2,246 preserved fetal remains but theres no evidence medical procedures were performed at the home.

The coroners office took possession of the remains. An investigation is underway.

A message left Saturday seeking additional comment on the discovery was not returned by the Will County Sheriffs Office investigations department.

Klopfer, who died Sept. 3, was a longtime doctor at an abortion clinic in South Bend, Indiana. It closed after the state revoked the clinics license in 2015. The Indiana State Department of Health had previously issued complaints against the clinic, accusing it of lacking a registry of patients, policies regarding medical abortion, and a governing body to determine policies.

The state agency also accused the clinic of failing to document that patients get statemandated education at least 18 hours before an abortion.

Klopfer was believed to be Indianas most prolific abortion doctor, with thousands of procedures performed in multiple Indiana counties over several decades, the South Bend Tribune reported.

Mike Fichter, the president of Indiana Right to Life, said in a statement sent Friday night that we are horrified by the discovery of the fetal remains at Klopfers Illinois residence. He called for Indiana authorities to help determine whether those remains have any connection to abortion operations in Indiana.

These sickening reports underscore why the abortion industry must be held to the highest scrutiny, Fichter said in the statement.

A message left Saturday by The Associated Press for a spokesman for Gov. Eric Holcomb asking if Indiana officials would investigate was not immediately returned.

Klopfers license was suspended by Indianas Medical Licensing Board in November 2016 after the panel found a number of violations, including a failure to ensure that qualified staff was present when patients received or recovered from medications given before and during abortion procedures.

Klopfer was no longer practicing by that time, but he told the panel he had never lost a patient in 43 years of doing abortions and that he hoped to eventually reopen his clinics.

In June 2014, Klopfer was charged in St. Joseph County, Indiana, with a misdemeanor for failure to file a timely public report. He was accused of waiting months to report an abortion he provided to a 13yearold girl in South Bend. That charge was later dropped after Klopfer completed a pretrial diversion program.

Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, RIndiana, called the discovery of the fetal remains sickening beyond words in a statement released by her office.

He was responsible for thousands of abortions in Indiana, and his careless treatment of human remains is an outrage, she said in her statement.

In May, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld an Indiana lawrequiring the burial or cremation of fetal remains following abortions in the state. That law was signed by Vice President Mike Pence in 2016 when he was Indianas governor, but it was the subject of legal challenges.

The Indiana State Department of Health, which oversees abortion clinic regulation, has integrated that laws provisions into the agencys existing licensing process.

Prior to the ruling, Indiana clinics could turn over fetal remains to processors who handle the disposal of human tissues or other medical material by incineration.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV.

